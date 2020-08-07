President Reuven Rivlin eulogizes Rabbi Steinsaltz

'Like a modern-day Rashi'. President Rivlin eulogizes Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz: 'He was dedicated to Torat Yisrael and the Jewish people.'

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin eulogized Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz Friday, calling him a many “of great spiritual courage”.

“Our hearts mourn the passing of Rabbi Adin Even Israel Steinsaltz,” Rivlin said in a statement.

“He was a man of great spiritual courage, deep knowledge and profound thought who brought the Talmud to Am Yisrael in clear and accessible Hebrew and English, like a modern-day Rashi,” Rivlin added, comparing Rabbi Steinsaltz to the 11th century author of commentaries on the Talmud and Hebrew Bible, Rabbi Shlomo Yitzhaki, better known by the acronym ‘Rashi’.



“Rabbi Steinsaltz’s unique path was one dedicated to Torat Yisrael and to Am Yisrael. My deep condolences to his many students and to his dear family. May his memory be a blessing.”

Rabbi Steinsaltz, president of Yeshivat Mekor Chaimd and Yeshivat Tekoa, passed away Friday morning at the age of 83.

He is survived by his wife, their three children, and eighteen grandchildren.