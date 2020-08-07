Talking Parsha - Ekev



Tuvia and Yitzi Talking Parsha We know the Mann was a Heavenly food, with heavenly taste, but this week, Moshe Rabeinu describes the Mann as torture and even starvation - why? And how does that connect to the continuation of the paragraph and famous 'My power and the might of my hand hath gotten me this wealth' problem Am Israel faces in the Land of Israel.





