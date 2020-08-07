Suspected murder in factory in central Israel

19-year-old killed in Lod factory, likely the result of stabbing in apparent murder case.

A nineteen-year-old worker was killed at a factory in central Israel Friday morning, apparently stabbed to death in a suspected murder.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene in an industrial zone in the city of Lod, treating the victim before evacuating him in critical condition to Assaf HaRofe Medical Center.

Hospital officials declared the man dead shortly after his arrival.

Police opened a probe into the incident, and according to a preliminary investigation, it appears the worker was stabbed to death.

Authorities say the suspected murder appears to be criminally motivated, rather than terror-related.