What exploded in the Beirut port?

Was it nuclear? Was it fertilizer? Was it an arms depot? A scientific look at the evidence after close examination of the films. Opinon.

This last Tuesday, 04.08.2020, there was a huge explosion in the Beirut dockyards.

The first accusations by media were that Israel had used a tactical nuke.

Later, they claimed Israel had fired a Gabriel missile from an offshore ship.

Then they claimed an F-16 fired a Delilah rocket.

The problem was that none of these weapons had anywhere near the power that was released.

Israel immediately stated that they were not involved. If Israel had been involved, they would have announced some details or said nothing at all.

So what do we know about what it was and what it wasn't?

We do know that the warehouse was in a Hezbollah-controlled area.

A careful look at clips of the explosion shows it was not nuclear, the effects that one can see are what happens once a conventional explosives blast involves about 2 kilotons of TNT in power, or more.

This effect is known as the Mach Stem Effect. It was first identified after studies of the 1917 Halifax Explosion by a University of Chicago engineer, Roger MacDonald, in a research paper in 1931. The effect is due to an atmospheric rebound to such large explosions which creates a horizontal zone of overpressure.

The Beirut Explosion looks like its power was equivalent to over 5 kilotons of TNT. In fact, the released energy was equivalent to an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5. equal to 6.5 kilotons

The high amount of red clouds in the blast cloud indicates hydrazine hydrate, a powerful ROCKET FUEL!!!

This was no tactical nuclear weapon.

If it had been, there would have been an EMP (electromagnetic pulse) that would have made every vehicle’s electronics burn out within a mile of the blast centre.

Moreover, the initial flash would have set off fires in all the buildings within a kilometre of the flash centre and created winds of 1,100 km per hour, not the 400 km per hour that we see in the video clips. Even a 5 kiloton nuclear weapons ignition temperature is over 50,000,000 ° C.

The material was surely not ammonium nitrate because that would have made a whitish grey blast cloud. In the Iron Ore Company in Labrador, Canada, they used to fire of 249,000 kg of ammonium nitrate every second day at 12:00pm in their production shots at the mine pit. It’s very clear what 249 tons of “AN/FO” (ammonium nitrate and fuel oil) looks like when fired off.

So what could have exploded?

A stockpile is a mix of blasting agents such as Semtex, TNT, gelignite and such with propellants such as guncotton, hydrazine and such. There was an audible series of explosions before the big explosion, but truly a spectrographic analysis of the video clip is required to identify particulars.

However, there’s no way that was a “fertilizer explosion,” despite the raving commentaries by so many Jew-haters.

Ra'anan Elozory is a Jerusalem educator and former film editor who is a promoter of truth in media, who has intel sources he cannot disclose.