Poll: 62 seats for the right, 50 for the left and the Arabs

While the gaps between the Likud and Blue and White are growing, and the crisis in the coalition is deepening day by day, a new poll conducted for Radio 103FM reveals that the Likud has weakened, in what appears to be a consistent and dramatic downward trend.

The results of the poll show that the Likud party, led by Binyamin Netanyahu, would win 32 seats in the election if it were to be held today. Less than two months ago, the Likud had 41 seats in polls, meaning it has dropped by 9 seats during that time.

The Yesh Atid-Telem party, led by Yair Lapid and Moshe (Bogie) Ya'alon, is the second largest party with 18 seats. The Joint List, according to the poll, wins 16 seats in the next Knesset, while Naftali Bennett's Yamina party continues to gain strength with 12 seats.

Blue and White wins just 11 seats in the poll, Shas wins 10 and United Torah Judaism has 8 seats. The Yisrael Beytenu party also wins 8 seats, and Meretz is at the bottom of the list with 5 seats. Labor, as in all previous polls, does not pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the right-wing bloc wins 50 seats without Yamina, and 62 with Yamina. The left wing-Arab bloc, if it includes Blue and White, Yesh Atid and the Joint List, will also reach 50 seats. Liberman, who does not identify with any bloc, wins eight seats, with no real ability to influence the results.

In the current map of the blocs, this time it will be Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, a party with aspirations to join the government, which will be the balance of power.

The poll was conducted on August 5-6 by Prof. Yitzhak Katz of the Maagar Mochot Institute, using an Internet panel. 501 respondents aged 18 and over, who constitute a representative sample of the population, participated in the poll.