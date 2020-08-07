Ohio Governor tests positive for coronavirus

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported.

The announcement came shortly before DeWine, a Republican, was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

DeWine was tested as part of the "standard protocol" to greet Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport, the governor's office said in a statement.

He is returning to Columbus, where he and his wife Fran will both be tested.

DeWine tweeted Thursday that he's not experiencing symptoms at this time.

"As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I'm following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days," he wrote.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also tested for coronavirus Thursday ahead of Trump's visit and tested negative, DeWine's office said.

Landing in Cleveland shortly after the news broke, Trump wished DeWine well in light of his diagnosis and told the crowd gathered at the airport that DeWine is a "great guy" who has "done a fantastic job."

"We want to wish him the best, he'll be fine," Trump added.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that she would make masks mandatory on the House floor.

The plan to make masks a requirement was announced hours after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for COVID-19. Gohmert has been among the handful of GOP lawmakers spotted on the House floor in recent weeks without a mask while mingling with colleagues.

Pelosi already moved last month to require the use of masks in committee hearings. That came shortly after another GOP lawmaker, Rep. Tom Rice (SC) tested positive for the coronavirus.

Though Trump has in the past said he would not wear a mask, he was seen last month wearing a mask for the first time during a visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.