Conference of Presidents lauds US envoy on Iran

Conference of Presidents lauds Brian Hook for his service and welcomes appointment of Elliott Abrams as US envoy on Iran.

Arthur Stark, Chairman, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Vice Chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, on Thursday commented on the decision of US President Donald Trump's Iran envoy, Brian Hook, to step down.

"We are deeply grateful for the devoted service of Hon. Brian Hook as US Special Representative for Iran. Since assuming this role, he has led the campaign to impose and sustain maximum pressure on the extremist Iranian regime to prevent its development of nuclear weapons. He was a strong and effective advocate of US interests. We thank him for being a friend to Israel and the Jewish people and we wish him all the best in the future,” they said.

We also welcome the news that the Hon. Elliott Abrams, our longtime friend and a formidable diplomat, will take on the role of US Special Representative for Iran, in addition to serving as US Special Representative for Venezuela. Elliott is a strong advocate for the US-Israel relationship, and will capably advocate American policy at a critical time. We look forward to working with him as he builds upon Special Representative Hook's success. Mr. Abrams has had a long and distinguished career in key governmental posts and as a leading analyst of foreign affairs,” added Stark, Daroff and Hoenlein.

Hook told the New York Times earlier on Thursday that the administration's policies of applying pressure on Iran have been successful.

"By almost every metric, the regime and its terrorist proxies are weaker than three and a half years ago. Deal or no deal, we have been very successful," he said.

In recent weeks, Hook has been pushing for an extension of the UN Security Council’s arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently vowed to use all means available to extend the UN arms embargo.

On Wednesday, Pompeo said the United States would put forth a United Nations Security Council resolution next week calling for an extension of the arms embargo on Iran.

Pompeo told reporters that one way or another the Trump administration would make sure the UN embargo is extended and said he was confident the effort would succeed.