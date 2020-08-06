IDF attacks in Gaza in response to firing of incendiary balloons

IDF fighter jets and aircraft on Thursday evening attacked an underground infrastructure belonging to Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israeli territory.

During the day, three fires broke out in open areas in the Eshkol and Ashkelon regional councils due to incendiary balloons fired by Arabs from the Gaza Strip.

One of the incendiary balloons was located in the industrial area of ​​Arad. A police sapper discovered an explosive device with a delay mechanism and neutralized it.

The police stressed that the presence of a delay system for activating the explosive increases the importance of being careful and maintaining distance from the incendiary balloons.

"We are once again appealing to the public that in any case that raises suspicion, they must call 100 and leave the treatment in the hands of the police forces who have the skills to do so."