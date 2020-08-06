Hostages taken at French bank

Man with a revolver takes six hostages at bank in French port city of Le Havre. Three hostages have been released or escaped.

A gunman has taken six people hostage at a bank in the French port city of Le Havre.

The gunman, who was armed with a revolver, released two of the hostages. Another hostage is free, though it is unclear whether he was also released or if he managed to escape, according to Reuters. Three hostages remain trapped inside the bank.

According to local reports, the hostages include several bank employees and one customer.

Police have deployed an elite unit trained to handle hostage situations.

Police stated that the gunman, a 34-year-old man, is known to them and has a psychiatric illness.

"We've identified him. He's on a watchlist. We know that he has been radicalized and suffers a serious psychiatric illness," Yves Lefebvre, head of the SGP Unite police union, told Reuters.