Do Salaried Workers Need an Online Time Clock?

If you have ever used online time clock software, you probably know that it comes with many benefits outside of only being able to track time and process payroll more efficiently. A few of the other beneficial functions it comes with include being able to message workers, attendance tracking, job costing, and the ability to send out alerts or reminders when certain circumstances are met.

These other features are what make online time clock software a necessary tool for your salaried workers. Here are just a few of the main reasons you should have your salaried employees use your online time clock software.

Improve Communication

Communication is a crucial part of running a successful business. If you are not properly communicating with your employees about their schedules or when they should be working, then you are going to end up with a disorganized workplace that can never get anything done.

An online timecard system typically comes with built-in messaging options that can be used by both employees and managers. If a manager needs to inform an employee of something pertaining to their job, they can do so with a few clicks. Not only can management communicate directly with their workers, but they can also broadcast messages about company meetings or other relevant information.

Track Available and Remaining Time Off

Manually keeping track of time off and employee accruals can be a time-consuming process. If you are already using an employee time clock solution to keep track of your hourly workers’ time off, why not do the same thing for your salaried workers?

Employee timesheet software can be configured to accrue time off based on the specifications set automatically. For example, an employee can accrue time off based on the number of hours worked or the pay period. That time will be sent to the employee's bank of time, which they can then reference anytime they need. Once an employee has a bank of time, they can request time off, and that request can be sent to their manager for approval. If approved, the employee’s time off balance will automatically be adjusted.

Manage Labor Costs

Some online time clock solutions allow you to include employees’ pay information on reports and time cards, which can then be summarized to provide you with labor costs for any project, task, or customer. this information can be used to quickly determine the actual labor costs on a per-job basis, allowing you to forecast future costs better.

Accurately Bill Clients

Perhaps one of the most common reasons that a salaried employee would use an online time clock is so that there work hours could be recorded against specific jobs for billing clients or customers. Your time clock solution should come equipped with reports that allow you to summarize Time by activities or Department.

You can then take that information and enter it into your invoicing or accounting software to ensure accurate and timely billing. Whenever salaried workers enter time into your system, they can add notes to explain what they were working on during the course of the job. You can then use these notes to provide clients with more detailed information about what was done.

No Need for Manual Tracking

Last, but certainly not least is that with an online employee time tracking solution, you no longer have to worry about manually tracking salaried worker time. The time clock software you have for your hourly employees will already be used to keep track of breaks as well as time off. So why not use this same solution to help seamlessly track what your salaried employees are doing as well?

It should be easy to see that having your salaried employees use your online time clock can increase office efficiency, reduce labor costs, and improve customer interactions. And most importantly, it can also help you save some money along the way.