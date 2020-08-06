Finance Minister Katz: PM Binyamin Netanyahu was wrong about having two Prime Ministers

The Finance Minister said that coalition agreement with Blue and White was a mistake—'PM having difficult time running the country.'

Tonight (Thursday), Finance Minister Yisrael Katz addressed the budget crisis telling Aryeh Ehrlich and Yossi Elituv of Kan Reshet Bet that the coalition agreement between the Likud and Blue and White was a mistake.

"Both sides have signed things that need fixing," said Katz. "Netanyahu was wrong in signing that agreement. He's having a very hard time running the country. It simply can't be done with two prime ministers at the helm."

Katz said that "as part of professional consultations regarding the budget, I was told we needed a yearly budget since next year will bring new economic tidings."

Earlier in the day, the heads of the harerdi factions, Aryeh Deri, Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni, proclaimed their strong opposition to early elections and unwillingness to cooperate with any initiative on such a proposal. In a statement issued to Prime Minister Netanyahu and Deputy Prime Minister Gantz, they wrote: "Passing the national budget is the primary concern right at the moment. Israeli citizens have fallen on hard times when it comes to health issues and finances, and the very thought of going to the polls at this this time is utter madness. We urge Netanyahu and Gantz to show national responsibility, come together and reach an agreement preventing unnecessary elections."

The haredi parties have apparently changed their positions since asserting support for Katz's annual budget plan. On July 28, Channel 12 News reported that Deri and Litzman were siding with Prime Minister Netanyahu in his demand to approve a one-year budget.

At the time, the two were quoted as telling Gantz they would support his tenure as Prime Minister if he backed the plan. In a party meeting on the same day, Netanyahu told members of the Likud that the country was not in need of additional elections.