Poll: Netanyahu down as support for Bennett climbs

Blue and White is down to just six, Yesh Atid still in second with 19, while Joint List remains at 15.

According to a new survey published by Channel 13 and conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs, if elections were held today, the Likud, headed by PM Netanyahu, would be down all the way to 29 seats.

The Blue and White party continues its fall and is now down to just eight seats, while Bennett's Yamina is up all the way to 19.

The Yesh Atid-Telem faction headed by Yair Lapid is at 19, the Joint Arab List remains at 15, Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu and Aryeh Deri's Shas at eight, with United Torah Judaism and Shas both at seven.

Fail to pass voter threshold: Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz, Rabbi Rafi Peretz's Jewish Home.

Right wing – 63 seats; Left-Arabs—49; Liberman: 8