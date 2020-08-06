IDF presents: Virus-detecting robot

Robot is expected to significantly increase the number of daily COVID-19 tests and shorten the response time to just 30 hours on average.

In an effort to improve the army's preparedness level heading into the winter months, and fight the coronavirus in the most effective way possible, a new robot has been assigned to the COVID-19 detection lab this week.

The new machine is expected to significantly increase the amount of tests performed on a daily basis and shorten the response time to just 30 hours on average.

The military laboratory where the robot operates was established a few months ago with the approval of the Ministry of Health. "It enables the maintenance of the functional continuity and operational competence of the army and security forces," stated laboratory head, Lt. Col. Dr. Noam Frutter.

The laboratory assists in the national fight against the coronavirus with a number of groundbreaking studies carried out on its premises. Their purpose is to promote and develop technologies for rapid virus detection. "If necessary, the laboratory operates 24/7 in order to provide a quick response and allow for early elimination of infection chains within the army," added Dr. Frutter.

Technological innovations are a key component of the lab, but Dr. Frutter emphasized that its employees play an equally important role in the overall effort: "[The lab's] power is expressed not only in sophisticated technology, but first and foremost in human capital - the wonderful staff of the IDF. It adds scores to the lab's greatest assets."

In order to improve the response times to soldiers' infections, Lt. Col. Adi Buhbout was put in charge of the coronavirus branch overseeing the lab.

"I integrate the entire process from the moment a soldier is tested and a diagnosis provided to the treatment process if the need arises, all the way to epidemiological testing which aims to prevent an infection chain," explained Buhbout.

"The army's medical staff will do everything in our power to curb the virus's spread and maintain the IDF's preparedness level" Lt. Col. Bohbout declared.