Shaked: Israel about to lose out on historic opportunity for sovereignty

Former Justice Minister MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) met Thursday with members of the 'Habithonistim' (Protectors of Israel) movement. a group representing over one thousand reservist and retired Israeli security officers, including dozens of generals.

The senior officers discussed with Shaked the application of sovereignty and the importance of advancing the move before the US election in November. "I met today with representatives of the Habithonistim movement and discussed the rare, historic opportunity which has been given to Israel to apply sovereignty and how we are closer than ever to losing it," Shaked said.

"The Israeli government has a true friend in the United States and it must take advantage of the timing to apply sovereignty before the US election. This requires a courageous step by the Prime Minister, which means applying sovereignty over settlement in Judea and Samaria without a give and take. This is the prime minister's moment to prove his leadership," Shaked added.

Maj. Gen. Yitzhak Gershon said following the meeting: "We were happy to meet today with MK Shaked and discuss with her the promotion of the issue of the application of sovereignty."

"We don't have the privilege or the time to wait for the steps and approvals of others. Sovereignty is in our hearts and we have the final say on it, and the sooner we go through with it, the better," Gershon stressed.