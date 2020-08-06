Haredi parties: New elections would be madness

The leaders of the haredi political parties, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman and Finance Committee chairman MK Moshe Gafni, met Thursday afternoon at the 'Degel Hatorah House' in Bnei Brak.

The three discussed the political issues on the agenda, in order to coordinate positions, due to the fear that the state budget crisis will lead to new elections.

At the end of the meeting, the three called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz to act to ensure that Israel is not dragged into a fourth election campaign in two years. "Israel;s citizens are currently facing difficult health and economic problems, and the very thought of going to the polls at this time is complete madness."

"It is time to clear everything else from the agenda, to quickly approve the state budget so that we can focus on the challenges faced by the economy and the health system in the face of the coronavirus crisis which is afflicting Israel's citizens and the entire world. We will not cooperate with any initiative to hold early elections and we will do everything to prevent elections," they added.

The announcement further states that the leaders of the Shas and United Torah Judaism factions call on Netanyahu and Gantz to show national responsibility, to come together to reach an agreed solution and prevent unnecessary elections. "The haredi parties have nothing to fear from elections, but we must consider the good of the citizens of Israel."

The Blue and White party said in response to the haredi leaders: "Israel's citizens will not forgive those who drag the country to elections in a medical and economic emergency. Deri, Litzman and Gafni are right - we must pass a budget as all Israeli economists recommend and strengthen Israeli citizens as well as our economy and society."

The haredi parties are also concerned that if the budget is not passed, there will be no money to send to yeshivas where thousands of haredim spend their days learning.