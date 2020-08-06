Gamzu: Israel's morbidity the highest in the world

Coronavirus Czar says public must cooperate in efforts to reduce coronavirus infection rates or nation will face a new lockdown.

Israel's Coronavirus Czar, Prof. Roni Gamzu, will present his plan to reduce the rate of coronavirus infections without shutting down the country Thursday afternoon.

"Morbidity in Israel is the highest in the world," warned Prof. Gamzu. "At this point in time, morbidity must be reduced. Not only because of the health side but also because economically. Israel is faltering. We are standing still."

"After consulting with all the experts in Israel, I have concluded that the direction we are heading in is drastic measures and restrictions," Gamzu said.

He said, "Everyone understood that we want to reduce the coefficient of infection even further and to maintain it over time. It requires a lot of focus from all of us. Instead of closure and restrictions from above, I want more partnership and obeying directives from below."

Addressing the Belz wedding which thousands of hasidim attended last night, Gamzu said: "We are seeing celebrations where the rules are being violated, and this cannot go on. Whoever does this is behaving in a manner similar to Russian Roulette. These gatherings represent the number one risk."

"A family unit that has one verified [coronavirus] patient should remain in a capsule. The nuclear family, even if it is large, cannot go out," Gamzu stated.