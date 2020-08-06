Bennett enters quarantine

Yamina chair announces he put himself in quarantine after coming into contact with corona carrier a week and a half ago.

The chairman of Yamina, Naftali Bennett, put himself in quarantine that will last until Sunday, after it became clear to him that he had been near a journalist who was diagnosed as having been infected with the coronavirus.

"This morning I learned that a week and a half ago I was for a few minutes near the Corona carrier," Bennett said in a Tweet he posted at noon Thursday.

"Therefore, I canceled the [campaign to promote livelihoods] I planned for today, and put myself in home quarantine until Sunday," he added.

Bennett added, "I have no and had no symptoms. Shabbat Shalom to everyone."