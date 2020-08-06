Biological Institute to start testing vaccine on humans after holidays

The Biological Institute in Ness Ziona is preparing for the transition to phase 2 of trials for the coronavirus vaccine that is currently being developed at the institute, it was reported by Kan News.

According to the report, the institute is in advanced contacts with countries where the human vaccine trial will be conducted.

The Minister of Defense, Bnei Gantz, visited the Biological Institute this morning, Thursday, together with the director of the institute, Prof. Shmuel Shapira, and the Assistant Minister of Defense. During the visit, the Minister was presented with advances in the development of the coronavirus vaccine.

At the end of the visit, Gantz said: "Trials on humans should begin after the Tishrei holidays. I would like to thank you first of all, the people in the Ministry of Defense and the people at the institute who are doing a fantastic job."

"The next stage, as we agreed, is that the trials will begin on humans after the Tishrei holidays. This will be done in coordination with the Ministry of Health and according to all the processes required in terms of medical safety."