Death toll from Beirut blast rises to 137

Lebanese health minister calls on countries to help set up field hospitals in Beirut area.

Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced this morning, Thursday, that the number of people killed in the explosion at the Beirut port had risen to 137 last night and the number of wounded exceeded 5,000.

The Lebanese minister asked countries around the world to help set up field hospitals to help local medical institutions that have collapsed due to patient overload.

"What Lebanon needs now is the establishment of field hospitals in the capital area of ​​Beirut," said Hassan.

Lebanese Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad Najd said this morning in an interview with a Jordanian television channel that Lebanon does not oppose an international investigation into the explosion.

The country's Druze leader, Walid Jumblatt, also called for an international inquiry and added that he did not trust the Lebanese government and its functioning.