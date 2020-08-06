YouTube removes rapper Wiley’s channel over ‘repeated violations’

YouTube is the latest media platform to remove Wiley over what it termed the British rapper’s “repeated violations.”

The decision to remove his channel comes after pressure by groups in the United Kingdom, including the Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Wiley was removed late last month from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram following a series of tweets widely regarded as anti-Semitic and other social media posts.

Last week YouTube, which is owned by Google, suspended monetization on Wiley’s videos. But on Wednesday, reports noted that Wiley’s YouTube channel had disappeared from the media platform.

Here’s what a YouTube spokesman told The Jerusalem Post: “Following repeated violations, YouTube has terminated Wiley’s channels from our platform.”

In one video posted by the rapper in recent days, he reads the name of a Twitter user and demands to know whether she is a Jew. In another, Wiley calls on “you,” appearing to mean Jews, to try to take his passport away so he can see quite how much power this “you” has, according to the Campaign Against Antisemitism.