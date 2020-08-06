Food packages from Israel to Ethiopia

The Israeli embassy in Ethiopia distributed food parcels to 250 families of students at the School of St Yared in Addis Ababa.

Each package includes a month’s supply of oil, pasta, rice and soaps. Representatives of the families received the aid packages with great excitement.

The distribution was attended by the families of the students, the school administration as well as representatives from the Addis Ababa Municipality and the Ministry of Education who spoke and thanked the Israeli embassy for their support.

The other speakers expressed their appreciation for the ongoing contact with the embassy and the State of Israel. President Reuven Rivlin visited the school in 2018 as part of his visit to Ethiopia, and in 2019 the embassy donated an Israeli-made HomeBiogas kit to the school.

Photo: Israeli embassy in Ethiopia

The embassy said, "This distribution operation is part of the ongoing assistance provided by the embassy through MASHAV and the Foreign Ministry to Ethiopia, in support of the government's efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and provide a safety net for needy families.”

"In recent months, the embassy has distributed medical equipment and food to the Jewish community in the Debre Birhan area and protective masks and medical equipment to the central hospital in the capital. In the coming weeks, the transfer of medical assistance for Ethiopian police and other hospitals in the various districts is planned as well," it added.