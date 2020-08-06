World Bank prepared to assist Lebanon

World Bank says it is ready to assess Lebanon’s damage and needs after Beirut port explosion.

The World Bank said on Wednesday that it stands ready to assess Lebanon’s damage and needs after the devastating Beirut port explosion on Tuesday and will work to help mobilize public and private financing for reconstruction and recovery.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, the World Bank added it “would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster.”

The Bank did not indicate which resources could be diverted to a blast recovery effort. In June, the multilateral development lender announced that it would reallocate $40 million from an existing $120 million health program for Lebanon to help the country fight the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 135 people were killed and 5,000 were injured in Tuesday’s explosion at Beirut port, which also left up to 250,000 people without homes fit to live in after shockwaves smashed building facades.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered assistance to Lebanon following the blast.

"We have a very good relationship with the people of Lebanon and we will be there to help. It looks like a terrible attack," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday reaffirmed a “steadfast” but commitment to help Lebanon’s people.

Israel has also offered assistance to Lebanon in the wake of the explosion. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who approved the provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon, instructed the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat, to speak to UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov in order to find out what else Israel can do to help Lebanon.

On Wednesday it was reported that Israel is in advanced discussions to send advanced medical equipment to Lebanon following the deadly explosion

According to a report in Kan 11 News, the contacts between Israel and the Lebanese government are being moderated through the United Nations.