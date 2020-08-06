Facebook removes video post from Trump's personal page

Facebook removes Trump's video in which he said children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

Facebook on Wednesday removed a video post from US President Donald Trump's personal page that included a segment from a Fox News interview in which he said children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.

"This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," said Andy Stone, a Facebook policy spokesperson, according to NBC News.

In the interview, which aired Wednesday morning, Trump said children should return to school because they are "almost immune" or "virtually immune" to the disease. While they are less vulnerable, children can, in fact, transmit the disease to others, and some children have died from it.

This marks the first time Facebook has removed a Trump post for COVID-19 misinformation and is a rare instance in which it has been willing to censor the President. In June, Facebook removed ads that the Trump campaign posted that featured a symbol Nazis used to classify political prisoners during World War II.

A link to the post now diverts to a page that says "This Content Isn't Available Right Now."

"The President was stating a fact that children are less susceptible to the coronavirus," Courtney Parella, the campaign's deputy national press secretary, said in an emailed statement.

"Another day, another display of Silicon Valley's flagrant bias against this President, where the rules are only enforced in one direction. Social media companies are not the arbiters of truth," added the statement.

Facebook has been criticized for its handling of Trump's posts. Its refusal to take action on posts in which the President appeared to call for violence against protestors sparked outrage among progressives and helped inspire civil rights groups to organize an advertising boycott against it.

Trump's supporters, meanwhile, have frequently complained that Facebook and other social media companies like Twitter and YouTube harbor a liberal bias and unfairly censor conservatives.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in June that the social media network will label but leave up posts deemed “newsworthy” that violate company policies.

Zuckerberg’s comments came after Twitter hid a tweet from Trump in which he threatened to use "serious force" against protesters in the US capital, saying it broke rules over abusive content.

Previously, it attached a warning to some of Trump’s tweets, prompting readers to fact-check the president’s claims.

In response, Trump signed an executive order aimed at increasing the ability of the government to regulate social media platforms.