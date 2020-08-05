Weekend restrictions lifted, flights to resume

The Coronavirus Cabinet decided on Wednesday night to lift the restrictions imposed on the opening of street shops, shopping centers and amusement facilities in public parks on weekends.

At the same time, the Coronavirus Cabinet approved the authorization of Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi to promote the plan to restart flights starting August 16, and to make decisions on the issue.

"I thank Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for giving the green light to the resumption of flights," said Minister Regev. "Together with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, we will work to implement the outline that will allow flights to resume and protect Israeli aviation."

During the meeting, coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu said, "No country in the world with a high level of infection such as Israel treats the infection levels without a lockdown. The Israeli government is sensitive to the delicate socio-economic situation and to the difficulties of the public and therefore put its trust in me to find a way that does not include a full lockdown. This is probably the final chance for a moderate approach. If the infection rate does not decrease within two weeks, we will have to consider restrictions, including the possibility of a local or nationwide lockdown."

He presented the recommendations according to which the use of a lockdown (national or local) will not be completely ruled out, but for now it has been decided to postpone its use in light of the recommendation of Prof. Gamzu and the experts and with the support of the Prime Minister, and to re-examine the need in about two weeks.

It was also decided to abolish the restriction on playgrounds in public areas.

As of September 1, the "traffic light" program for the management of the epidemic by local authorities will come into operation based on the infection rate in each city. The full plan will be presented to the public prior to its launch date.

Gamzu added that "the premise is that a lockdown of any kind will cause great damage to the economy and society. The Prime Minister and Cabinet members fully understand the social and economic difficulty many citizens face. The decision to try to reduce the infection rate without a lockdown is part of my promise to you in the new contract. Fulfilling your promise, especially in the next two weeks, of every citizen - discipline: mask, physical distance, observance of restrictions, will bring us to a reduction in the infection rate without the need for a lockdown."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health updated on Wednesday that since midnight, 1,060 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Israel.

In the past day, a total of 1,727 patients have been diagnosed, 345 of whom are in serious condition and 106 are on respirators. The death toll rose by three to 565.