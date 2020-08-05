Report: Israel in advanced talks with Lebanon to send medical equipment

Israel's offer of humanitarian assistance to Lebanon following Beirut explosion is being mediated through the United Nations.

Israel is in advanced discussions to send advanced medical equipment to Lebanon following the massive deadly explosion which shook the city of Beirut yesterday, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the contacts between Israel and the Lebanese government are being moderated through the United Nations.

According to a source in UNIFIL, the Lebanese government has received Israel's offer but has yet to make an official response.

Israel made its initial offer of humanitarian assistance on Tuesday in the immediate wake of the Beirut explosion.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who approved the provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to Lebanon, instructed the head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat, to speak to UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov in order to find out what else Israel can do to help Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon do not have diplomatic relations. The Hezbollah terrorist organization is a powerful part of the Lebanese government and Lebanon is officially considered an enemy nation by Israel.

The death toll from the blast has risen to 135, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced Wednesday afternoon, while the number of wounded rose to approximately 5,000.