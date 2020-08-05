Netanyahu: Protests organized at luxury hotels

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu addressed the Knesset plenum Wednesday after members of the opposition initiated a discussion on "The Collapse of Social Services."

"I heard the idle claims of the opposition. I heard claims from people who made claims about why I opened the economy - after they called for an opening and said that the coronavirus was an invented crisis. Even if I brought a vaccine for the coronavirus and world peace you would be asking here why I only did so now," Netanyahu told the members of the opposition.

"I want to tell my friends on the left, the facts don't interest you. On the left, everything is political. The coronavirus is political, the economy is political, and so are the political demonstrations. They are organized by left-wing organizations, funded by left-wing foundations and receive disproportionate support from left-wing media. They take a quarter of the mandates the left received and present that as mass demonstrations," the prime minister stated.

"The eyes of the broadcasters sparkle as they broadcast from there. The broadcasters on the morning programs participate in the protests in the evenings. The media was recruited and is recruiting [for the protests]. We are told that the left-wing protests are "spontaneous." These are the most organized "spontaneous" protests ever. These are demonstrations which are organized at luxury hotels and ivory towers.

The prime minister further stated that "there is no separation between these left-wing demonstrations and the opposition. There is contempt for state symbols, there are calls for the murder of the prime minister and his family every day, and as if that is not enough - there are sexual, vulgar, shameful protests against my wife. The worst part of this is that none of you have condemned it! Are you not ashamed? Would any of you accept this if it was being done to your wives, to your family members? None of you have condemned these rude and despicable things, not the left-wing leaders Lapid and Odeh, and not any of the women's organizations."

"In many countries around the world, the opposition is mobilizing to fight the coronavirus alongside the government. In Israel, it is the other way around. While we are fighting the disease, the left is fighting against the government.

At the beginning of his speech, Netanyahu extended his condolences to the people of Lebanon over the deadly explosion which struck the city of Beirut yesterday.

"On behalf of the government of Israel, I send my condolences to the people of Lebanon. Yesterday Lebanon suffered a major catastrophe. We are ready to offer humanitarian assistance, as human being to human beings. This is our way, as we acted in response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria, as we offered our assistance to the Iranian people in response to the earthquake. We differentiate between the regimes and their people," Netanyahu said.

During the debate, many calls were made to remove the prime minister, and Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin ordered the removal of several MKs from the plenum, including Tamar Zandberg, Yulia Malinovsky, and Hiba Yazbek from the opposition and May Golan from the coalition.