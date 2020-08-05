Moderna in talks with countries over supply deals for COVID-19 vaccine

The company said it had received around $400 million in deposits for potential supply of coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna Inc announced it was in talks with a number of countries toward supply of its experimental coronavirus vaccine, which last week entered its late stage trial on 30,000 individuals, Reuters reported.

The company's chief executive officer was quoted as emphasizing the need for "responsible pricing in the face of the pandemic."

The vaccine could be ready for widespread use by the end of the year, the company says.

According to The Financial Times, the Boston-based biotech company is reportedly pitching its upcoming coronavirus vaccine to governments at $50 to $60 per dose.