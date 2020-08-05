Gabi Ashkenazi: 'We must all act against Iranian efforts to undermine stability'

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) met the representative of Latin America and the Caribbean Islands in Israel, emphasizing to them that Iran is continuing its efforts to entrench itself in the Middle East and Latin American countries.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met with 17 Latin American and Caribbean ambassadors, emphasizing to them Iran's efforts to entrench itself in the region.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ashkenazi discussed the Tuesday night explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, informing the ambassadors that Israel had extended an offer of humanitarian and medical aid to Lebanon, out of a feeling of solidarity with the Lebanese people.

"The recent events prove that Iran and its emissary in the area, the Hezbollah terror organization, are continuing their efforts to entrench themselves militarily in the area, threaten the State of Israel's sovereignty, and carry out terror attacks against the State of Israel's citizens," he said.

"We must all act against the efforts of Iran and Hezbollah to undermine stability in the region, and act to prevent Iran from becoming nuclear, and outlaw the Hezbollah organization.

"I see you as full partners in this effort, and expect the Latin American countries to prevent global terror," he emphasized.

Ashkenazi also added: "We see great potential in good relations with Latin American countries, and hope to expand our commercial and tourism ties and cooperation with all the countries in the area."

Ashkenazi also spoke with the ambassadors about Israel's stance on the Trump peace plan, noting Iranian entrenchment in the Middle East and the threat which the Ayatollahs present to the region's stability and to the entire world.

The ambassadors presented Ashkenazi with a joint affirmation of their support for Israel and desire to continue developing their relationships with Israel.