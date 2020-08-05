Arab destroys memorial honoring terror victim in Jerusalem's Old City

Israel Police arrested a 14-year-old Arab suspected of destroying a memorial constructed in honor of a Jew who was murdered in a terror attack in Jerusalem's Old City.

The investigation was opened after police patrolling Habad Street noticed white silicon spread over the memorial.

By using technological means, police succeeded in identifying the suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday night and interrogated on suspicion of destroying land and crimes motivated by racism.

The suspect will be brought to the Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, for a hearing on his case.

The memorial destroyed was constructed in honor of Yigal Shahaf, a 24-year-old electronics student who was murdered in Jerusalem's Old City in October 1987. Shahaf had been visiting the Old City with his new wife, Ronit, and his friends from Netanya. At approximately six o'clock in the evening, he was shot to death by a terrorist.