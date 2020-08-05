Will the Coronavirus Cabinet recommend a lockdown?

The Coronavirus Cabinet will meet on Wednesday afternoon to decide on new restrictions, in an attempt to stop the second wave of coronavirus infections in its tracks.

During the meeting, coronavirus czar Professor Ronni Gamzu is expected to present his plan for reducing the rate of infection.

According to Kan 11 News, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and National Security Council chief Meir Ben-Shabbat support implementing a significant lockdown - either a nightly lockdown, or a full lockdown - to reduce the infection rates.

However, Prof. Gamzu and some Cabinet ministers prefer more moderate steps.

Meanwhile, Israel Medical Association Chairman Prof. Zion Hagay has called for a full, short, and immediate lockdown on the entire country. According to him, a short and immediate lockdown will reduce the rate of infection immediately and dramatically and will allow the school year to open as scheduled on September 1.

Wednesday's meeting will be a continuation of Monday's meeting, after which the Cabinet failed to agree on which measures to implement.