Health Ministry: 1,692 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in Israel

Health Ministry reports two coronavirus deaths since Tuesday night, but no rise in number of patients on ventilators.

According to data released by Israel's Health Ministry, 1,692 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed over the last 24 hours, between Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are currently 341 patients in serious condition, 99 of whom are on respirators, with a further 146 patients in moderate condition.

The death toll currently stands at 561.

On Tuesday night, the death toll stood at 559, with 342 patients in serious condition.

The number of patients on ventilators, however, and the number of patients in moderate condition, has remained stable.