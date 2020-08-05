Israeli doctor appeals to Lebanese President, Hezbollah leader: Come to us for help

Following Beirut explosion, head of Galilee hospital begs Lebanese, Hezbollah, leaders: 'Put aside politics, we want to help those injured.'

On Wednesday morning, Dr. Masad Barhoum, General Director of the Galilee Medical Center, spoke on Efi Triger's morning program on Galei Tzahal, appealing to Lebanon's president and the country's leaders to allow its citizens to receive humanitarian aid from Israel following Tuesday night's explosion.

The explosion, which occurred in Beirut, killed 73 and left at least 4,000 others injured.

"I want to use this opportunity to turn to Lebanon's President, Mr. Michel Aoun, to its Prime Minister, and to its members of Parliament, as well as to Hezbollah leader Mr. Hassan Nasrallah: We want to provide help and aid to anyone who requests it from us, and even to those who do not ask."

"We do not need requests from anyone, we just want to help you.

"Put the politics and disagreements aside, we want to treat and help. We promise that all of the patients will be returned to Lebanon safely at the end of their treatment. Be calm and come to us. The injured should come, they will leave healthy, with G-d's help. We're waiting for you."