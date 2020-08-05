'Follow the rules! You'll spare yourself from suffering'

Media consultant Rafi Perlshtein tested positive for coronavirus and spoke about it in a Twitter post on Tuesday, in an attempt to influence the public and explain the importance of the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

“I just received a positive diagnosis of coronavirus. I know where I got infected, I unfortunately stumbled into a place with irresponsible people with zero adherence to the rules and I was there one minute too long," Perlshtein wrote.

“It is a cursed virus, the fever does not go down, the body feels like it fell apart and the head hurts like crazy. Follow the rules! You do not understand how much suffering you will spare yourselves from,” he added.

Seven Israelis died from the coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the death toll from the disease to 559.

752 patients are hospitalized. 342 patients are in serious condition, 99 of whom are on ventilators. 146 patients are in moderate condition.

75,825 patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. 49,829 patients have recovered from the disease, while 25,435 cases remain active.