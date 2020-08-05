Ashkenazi: Gantz will remain Blue and White chairman

Foreign Minister calls on Likud to resolve budget crisis: "This crisis can be resolved in one minute."

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) said on Tuesday that former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot joining politics would “be a significant contribution to public service."

Ashkenazi criticized the Likud's insistence on a one-year budget and said that "this issue came up in the negotiations with them - the Likud initiated it and Netanyahu explained at length why a two-year budget is needed."

Speaking in an interview with Channel 12 News, Ashkenazi said, "Anyone who talks about elections is irresponsible, the argument over the budget is unnecessary because it is clear that we do not only need a budget for the holidays. The professional leadership of the Ministry of Finance and all economists think so. The real reasons are not economic ones."

"I say to Netanyahu: This crisis can be resolved in one minute with no tricks," Ashkenazi exclaimed.

Ashkenazi stressed that Benny Gantz will continue to lead Blue and White and that he himself does not intend to fight for the top spot on the party’s Knesset slate.

"Gantz is the chairman of Blue and White and he will remain the chairman. I joined him, not the other way around, and so it will remain."