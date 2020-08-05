Biden will not reveal running mate this week

Former Vice President's campaign says he will not reveal his choice of running mate this week despite previous expectations he would.

US presidential candidate Joe Biden will not reveal his long-awaited choice of running mate this week despite previous expectations he would, his campaign told AFP on Tuesday.

"I'm going to have a choice in the first week in August," Biden told reporters on July 28. "And I promise, I'll let you know when I do."

His selection will "not be made during this current week," a member of his campaign team said on Tuesday, though it must be done before the Democratic party convention opens on August 17.

The former Vice President has promised that he would choose a woman to join his ticket challenging Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.

Biden pledged during a televised debate in March that he would pick a woman as his running mate.

Speaking to reporters days later, Biden said he was looking at a minimum of "six or seven" possible candidates for the position.

The former Vice President said this past December he would consider Senator Kamala Harris, who had dropped out of the Democratic race, as a potential running mate.

The choice of a running mate has added significance this year because of Biden's age. He turns 78 on November 20 and would be the oldest man ever to assume the office if he defeats Trump, as polls predict.

Besides Harris, three other senators are believed to be under consideration -- Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.