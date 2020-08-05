Hezbollah denies a weapons depot was attacked

Hezbollah officials deny reports that a weapons depot belonging to the organization was damaged in the explosion in Beirut.

The Lebanese channel OTV reported on Tuesday, based on sources close to Hezbollah, that there is no truth to the reports of an Israeli attack on weapons in the port of Beirut.

The Al Arabiya network reported earlier that the explosion in the port of Beirut took place in a Hezbollah weapons depot.

Lebanese media reports said the blast killed at least 73 people and injured 3,700 others.

Abbas Mousawi, a spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said that the explosion in the port of Beirut was "concerning" and that the government in Tehran continues to monitor the goings on in Lebanon and is willing to offer humanitarian aid.

Mohammad Shtayyeh, the Palestinian Authority cabinet leader, also expressed a willingness to help Lebanon by sending medical teams, rescue teams and blood donations to the country.