Baring their souls

Chagit-Moriah Gibor shares what she has gone through since the ‘girls’ prayer’ during the expulsion from Gush Katif.

The ‘girls’ prayer’ in Gush Katif was one of the most poignant events of 2005’s summer of heartbreak.

Eve Harow speaks with Chagit-Moriah Gibor who was in the synagogue at the time. Did she have a crisis of faith and if so, was it in man or God?

Chagit shares her feelings and the road she has traveled since that shattering of reliance on leadership in so many spheres. Feminism, political activism and mainly building religious society in a more understanding way are where she’s focusing her energies out of the home. Can expanded women’s roles shape a more compassionate Judaism?