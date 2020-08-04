Report: Netanyahu seeks NIS 400 million for haredi yeshivas

Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly seeks to convince haredi parties not to oppose new elections with new funding for yeshivas.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is currently seeking to transfer NIS 400 million to haredi yeshivas in order to convince the haredi political parties to support new elections, Channel 12 News reported.

The purpose of the transfer is to reduce the budgetary distress created following the failure to approve the 2020 budget, which has led to cuts in many budget items, including the budget to support the yeshivas.

According to the report, Netanyahu is trying to transfer the NIS 400 million to the yeshivas separately from the budget package that is currently being transferred to the education system.

Sources in United Torah Judaism explained, "This is first aid for yeshivas that are desperate for a budget. We will continue to oppose elections but it will help ... and prevent us from making extreme moves to prevent elections."

Sources close to Prime Minister Netanyahu denied the reports.