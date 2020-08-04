Israeli citizen living abroad posted call to assassinate Netanyahu

Police identify Facebook post saying 'bullet in the head' is the only way to 'take down' Netanyahu.

Police released the preliminary report Tuesday evening in the investigation into a Facebook user who called for the assassination of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

According to the report, the author of the post is an Israeli citizen who currently lives abroad.

The cyber unit at the Lahav 433 investigative unit opened an investigation after a Facebook account called "Dana Ron" published a post which read: "Bibi should only be taken down by force ... dictators are only removed through a bullet in the head!"

The police stated that "after conducting a number of investigative actions, it emerged that the person behind the publication is a foreign resident, who has not lived in Israel for a long time. The Israel Police, in coordination with the State Attorney's Office, is continuing the investigation."

Prime Minister Netanyahu responded to the police statement and said, "I thank the Israeli police for locating the user who incited against me on Facebook and hope that they will prosecute her. Incitement to murder is out of bounds."

"I do not even expect an apology from the media who claimed that this was a 'bot' that I used, but I do expect left-wing leaders Lapid and others to condemn this terrible incitement," Netanyahu tweeted.