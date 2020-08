Baruch Gordon looks at 2nd paragraph of the Shema found in Ekev Torah reading to see that commandments mean more when performed in Israel

In this 3-minute video, Baruch Gordon looks at commentaries on the second paragraph of the Shema found in this week's Torah reading Ekev to discover that Mitzvot (commandments) mean more when they are performed in the Land of Israel.

