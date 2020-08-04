Plot and Deflect. The Democrats' path to victory

They know they are lying, but they will do it anyway. It’s part of the strategic plot to seize power. Op-ed.

The Democrats have adopted Cloward-Piven and Saul Alinsky strategies to regain power.

One thing that the Democratic Party learned from Barrack Obama are the strategies of the Marxist pair, Cloward-Piven, on how to galvanize community action groups to gain power, and the application of Saul Alinksy’s ‘Rules for Radicals’ against political opponents for the same purpose. In this case the target has been Donald Trump.

The ultimate aim is to gain power, keep it, and change the country, not by giving the people what they want, but by making them dependent on an overpowering government.

Alinsky’s writings are the lodestar for radicals in building militant community organizations in order to gain power. Although not a Communist, his rules are a step ladder to hardened Socialism. Hillary Clinton, as a student, was an ardent fan of Alinsky. They exchanged letters.

Perhaps more important to Democrat radicals is the influence of the Marxist activists, Richard Cloward and Frances Fox Piven. The four aims of the Coward-Piven strategy are;

Overload and Break the Welfare System.

Have Chaos Ensue.

Take Control in the Chaos.

Implement Socialism and Communism through Government Force.

Their end game was to totally transmute America into a centralized welfare state. This is being done as I write this by wily operators trained in the Marxism of the doctrine to exploit conditions of overwhelming distress and division through social upheaval and violence, and use that violence to wield influence over local and state leadership, and by leading the people via mass street protests to overturn the system and topple government.

Part of their plan is the suspension of civil liberties, an issue that should scare liberal Democrats, but apparently doesn’t.

Cloward-Piven pinned their ambitions back in the 60s in promoting disruptions within the Democrat Party.

They ruled that mass unrest brings more people onto welfare which was a vital component of their political ideology. To make more people dependent on the government.

A political mechanism designed to end poverty via social unrest in the end makes everyone poor.

In America, the Democrats distract attention away from what they themselves are plotting by deflecting their own game onto Donald Trump. It’s a psychological trick. Don’t look at me, look at him.

Example 1. Russian Collusion. This was pinned on Trump after Obama had spent eight years doing just that, colluding with the Russians.

Proof 1. Uranium One in which Obama, with the active help of Hillary Clinton, sold 80% of America’s uranium stockpile to Putin, via dubious Russian companies and Kremlin proxies who donated large sums of money into the Clinton Foundation and gave Bill Clinton $500,000 speaking engagements in Moscow. Russian collusion.

Proof 2. Obama’s embarrassing open mike conversation with Russian President, Dmitri Medvedev, saying in 2012, “This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility," to which Medvedev replied that he would "transmit this information to Vladimir." Russian collusion.

Proof 3. Obama used Biden to schmooze up to Ukraine, one of the most corrupt European countries at that time. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Obama offered them army blankets and tents, but no military aid that would have helped them defend their country. Obama’s policy enabled Russia to occupy large tracts of Ukrainian territory. Russian collusion.

Proof 4. Obama drew a red line demanding Assad not to use chemical weapons against his own people. Despite that red line, Assad brazenly barrel-bombed his people, and Obama did nothing, enabling the Russians to walk into Syria and side with Assad openly.

Proof 5. Russian collusion was evident throughout Obama’s term as president, but this was the lie they leveled against Trump, even before he became president. And they did it by manufacturing a fake dossier based on Russian disinformation obtained with payments from the Democrat National Committee and the Hillary Clinton Campaign to a foreign agent, Christopher Steele, to come up with Russian dirt on Trump which he did with the disinformation given to him by his Kremlin contacts. Russian collusion.

Despite a three-year investigation, no evidence was found that linked Trump with the Russians. But real Russian collusion was evident with Obama personally, his policies and the actions of his officials. Plot and Deflect.

Example 2. Create a crisis and blame the president for the crisis.

Proof 1. Almost without exception, Democrat governors and mayors mishandled the Wuhan Virus pandemic, if “mishandling” is the right word. Mishandling is when you do something mistakenly or negligently. But the prolonged lockdown ruined the economy of too many states and cities. The authoritarian rule of many Democratic governors is plain to see. Many of their citizens will never recover from the economic damage imposed on them.

Proof 2. Moving infected patients into old age homes would, even to a simple person, seem like a death warrant, but this is what too many Democrat governors did under the advice of their Democrat health officials, as they blamed the President for the massive crisis they had created. In short, ruin the economy and then blame Trump for ruining the economy. Plot and Deflect.

Proof 3. Governors and mayors imposed stringent lockdowns, often with the threat of imprisonment and heavy fines on regular, hardworking, law-abiding citizens. But these same “health aware” governors and mayors encouraged the masses to take to the streets in an orgy of protests and mayhem in the name of healthy civil rights. In short, create anarchy and then blame the President for the anarchy and uptick of virus cases they have promoted. Plot and Deflect.

Proof 4. Local Democrat leaders and officials did the one thing a democratic nation should never do when there is massive civil unrest – defund and dismantle law enforcement. This is a recipe for increased violence and anarchy. But this is precisely what the Democrats did.

Proof 5. They did it to draw a reaction from the President, a typical tactic of Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals. And when the President did what any President is obliged to do by sending in a Federal force to protect Federal property, people including Nancy Pelosi accused Trump of sending in “storm troopers,” acting like “Gestapo” and “Nazis.” Light a spark, then blame your opponent for the consequences. Plot and Distract.

Alinksy wrote in 1972, “The Revolutionary forces today are reminiscent of the idealistic early Christians, yet they also urge violence and cry, ‘Burn the system down!’”

The violence is justified, and victims invisible, depersonalized, merely symbols.

“The Radical may resort to the sword but when he does he is not filled with hatred against those individuals whom he attacks. He hates these individuals not as persons but as symbols representing ideas or interests which he believes to be inimical to the welfare of the people.” (Alinsky 1946)

Alinksy despised liberals.

“Liberals utter bold words; they strut, grimace belligerently, and then issue a weasel-worded statement ‘which has tremendous implications, if read between the lines.’ They sit calmly, dispassionately, studying the issue; judging both sides; they sit and still sit.” (Alinsky 1971)

This is bad news for the liberal Alan Dershowitz’s who pray at the Democrat Party temple and are unable to tear themselves away, even when they discover the radical church is using a completely different prayer book.

And now they are plotting the greatest deception of all. To steal an election.

They are taking no chances, even to the point of introducing dubious methods they can exploit to their advantage, including a campaign to allow the use of absentee ballots and mail-in votes on a grand scale. They claim there is no criminality or fraud by using such unconventional methods.

But they are wrong,

In a sampling of election fraud cases across America, there have been 1,071 proven cases of voter fraud leading to 938 convictions, 43 civil penalties, 74 discovered diversion attempts, 8 judicial and 8 official findings, according to the Heritage Foundation.

They know they are lying, but they will do it anyway. It’s part of their plot to seize power.

They are already projecting their guilt onto Trump, if they are prevented or caught out engaging in vote rigging, they will accuse him of wanting to steal the election, as they plot and organize to do precisely that.

Again, we smell the Plot and Deflect tactic at work.

Headline from the Washington Post. July 20. “Biden predicts Trump will try to ‘indirectly steal’ the election.”

Proof 1. The Open Democracy broadsheet of July 24 printed, “The outlook for a free and fair election (meaning one in which the Democrats can manipulate the outcome with massive manipulation of absentee ballots) in November is cloudy, not least because the president himself has predicted mass-scale voter fraud (which is what they are planning) and foreign interference.”

Proof 2. Democrat states face federal lawsuits and litigation from complaints lodged by Judicial Watch claiming that certain states are not maintaining proper voter rolls as required by federal law arguing that this leaves the door open to “dirty elections.” The states in question include Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Maryland, California, Virginia and Colorado.

Proof 3. In a May 2020 Judicial Watch investigation it was discovered that there were 800,000 ineligible voters listed in just three Pennsylvania counties. A left wing group submitted a motion to dismiss claiming these were not illegible but merely “inactive,” but this is precisely where the fraud potentially comes in by malevolent actors activating inactive voters.

Proof 4. CNN, not known for being a pro-Trump TV channel, aired this headline on June 25. “City Councilman among 4 facing voter fraud in NJ.”

Proof 5. It was truly shocking for former president Obama to use his eulogy at the funeral of the late John Lewis to try and score political points based on a false slur of “voter suppression” as a racist tactic. Requiring ID to prove who you are and where you live is standard procedure in much of the democratic world. It is straightforward voter recognition, and it prevents fraud, as we mentioned earlier. It is the basic principle of one citizen, one vote – with the emphasis on “citizen,” not foreigner, not tourist, not alien resident.

Proof 6. In preparation for the riots that will surely follow a Trump victory, the same Open Democracy piece, given in Proof 1, deflected the potential violence from sore radical losers by deflecting their future violent intentions onto the president;

“Given the tense situation in the country (caused by their own people), it would take only a spark, whether spontaneous or deliberate, to ignite a social conflagration in key cities before the November 3 election.”

Plot and Deflect, par excellence, given that the only “social conflagrations” we witness in America have been initiated by the radical left of the Democrat Party.

What they really are telling us is, despite their efforts to steal an election, if they lose, expect more looting, pillaging, arson and destruction after a Trump victory.

If you think that preparations for vote rigging is a far-fetched conspiracy theory, consider this.

Why is it, do you think, that Barrack Obama has been working for a hundred days in setting up a national network of community organizers to operate local groups of election activists Obama has set up a national campaign with 250 branches and a staff of 32,000 people using a budget, according to the IRS, of tens of millions of dollars, operating out of a HQ in Obama’s Washington, DC, office, headed by Valerie Jarrett, his one-time Iran negotiator.

Why would a former president, whose legacy has been ruined by the incumbent, spend his time and money to go back to community organizing? As a hobby? Not likely.

Obama is working to swing the election result by fair means or foul, just as he operated his inner circle of intelligence agencies, FBI and Justice Department, to go after a political opponent. All this will become clear when the hammer comes down on the findings of the Barr-Durham probe into grave misconduct by leading officials of the Obama Administration.

Obama is central in the upcoming Plot and Distract operation to regain power, by using the Cloward-Piven/Saul Alinsky methods he knows and has practiced in the past. And he is not expending all this money and effort just as a favor to his VP.

Plot and Deflect. The Democrats are working to the playbook of Alinksy and the Marxist pair.

“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.”

“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon.” There is no defense. It’s irrational. It’s infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.’

The target is President Trump as the personification of a Government they wish to overturn.

Plot and Deflect. Watch out! It’s coming to a polling station near you.

Barry Shaw, Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.