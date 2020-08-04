Netanyahu: I'm glad the left is growing ears

PM Netanyahu responds with sarcasm to outrage over video of 'death to leftists' chant during his visit to Ramla.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reacted sarcastically afternoon to a storm that erupted following a video in which shouts of "death to leftists" can be heard in video recorded during his visit to Ramla Tuesday afternoon.

"I am glad that the left has suddenly grown ears. For me it is consistent: I condemn incitement and violence from all sides. Not outside my home in left-wing demonstrations and not on the street," Netanyahu teased.

"We must unite in our common struggle against the coronavirus. I expect Yaiir Lapid, Ayman Odeh and the leaders of the left to condemn the incitement and threats of murder in the demonstrations they are leading against me," the prime minister added.

Earlier, a video was posted on social media documenting abusive chants heard during Prime Minister Netanyahu's visit the city of Ramla.

In the video, citizens who were in the patrol area can be heard shouting at the prime minister,

:"Love you, Bibi, death to leftists." The Prime Minister's entourage claimed in response that Netanyahu did not hear the chants at all.