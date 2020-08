Former Gush Katif resident recalls 2005 Disengagement from Gaza Fifteen years after Israel evacuated residents from the Gaza Strip, Rivka Goldschmidt recalls her home in Gush Katif.





Articles i24NEWS ,

Flash90 Demolition of Israeli home (illustration) Fifteen years after Israel evacuated residents from the Gaza Strip and northern Samaria, Rivka Goldschmidt recalls her home in Gush Katif.





top