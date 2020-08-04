Housing Minister Litzman: 'Why are mass protests permitted, but prayer groups aren't?'

Minister accuses gov't of discriminating against religious Jews in its coronavirus policies. 'You're allowed to do something I'm not.'

Construction and Housing Minister Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) on Tuesday accused the government of discriminating against religious Jews in its coronavirus policies.

Speaking at the Knesset plenum Tuesday morning, Litzman told Yesh Atid-Telem MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzano that the policy of permitting mass gatherings for protests and demonstrations while strictly limiting the size of prayer groups is a de facto form of discrimination against the religious sector.

“They don’t let me – my public – do what they allow you to do,” said Litzman.

“You can protest outside all night long against the law, even when the law permits protests, despite it being dangerous, with 10,000 or 20,000 people. I’m not allowed to bring even 30 people to a synagogue and claim that it’s a demonstration.”

“I don’t have the privilege that you have. I can’t bring 50 people to a synagogue, but you’re allowed to bring 10,000 people, which is actually dangerous to the public.”

“I ask you why should you be allowed to bring 10,000 to an outdoor protest, which is dangerous, but I’m not allowed to have more than 30 people in a synagogue? You know what, let’s even say outside of the synagogue, not indoors. Why am I barred from doing what you’re allowed to do?”