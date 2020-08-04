Family requests prayers after Rabbi Steinsaltz hospitalized in serious condition

Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, 83, is hospitalized in serious condition at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, and on Tuesday morning his situation deteriorated.

Rabbi Steinsaltz is suffering from a lung infection, and is unconscious and on a respirator.

"My father is fighting a very serious incidence of lung infection (which is not connected to coronavirus), and suffered a deterioration this evening," his son Menachem Even-Israel wrote. "Please remember him in your thoughts and mention him in your prayers."

"May we see him return to full health, with G-d's help. Please pray and say a chapter of Psalms for my father, Rabbi Adin, the son of Rivka Leah."

On Tuesday evening, a prayer gathering for Rabbi Steinsaltz will be held at the Western Wall and broadcast via Zoom.

Rabbi Steinsaltz is the president of Yeshivat Makor Chaim and Yeshivat Tekoa, and has written an explanation on the Talmud in a form that every person can understand. In 1988, he won the Israel Prize for Jewish Studies; in 2012, he won the President's Medal; and in 2017 he was awarded the Worthy Citizen of Jerusalem Prize.

Four years ago, Rabbi Steintsaltz suffered a stroke.

To say a chapter of Psalms for Rabbi Steinsaltz, click here.