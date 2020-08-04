3 children saved from sinking raft on the Kinneret

Rescue teams save three children who got lost, were found in a sinking rubber raft two miles from the shore.

Police operating on the Kinneret rescued three children from a sinking raft Monday.

The three children, who had gotten lost from their parents earlier on the beach, were found by police forces on the Kinneret in a rubber raft.

A police boat recovered the children, who had been alone on the raft three kilometers (1.9 miles) from shore with no cell phone or other communication device.

Officers found that in addition to being alone on the raft, the children had no life vests, and their raft was taking on water.

After being taken on board the police craft, the children were returned to the HaShikmim beach, where they were reunited with their parents.