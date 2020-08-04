Ehud Barak: 'Netanyahu understands that the end is near'

Former PM Ehud Barak claims PM Netanyahu sends himself death threats, says he is 'weak and afraid.'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak responded to Yair Netanyahu's comment, in which he called leftist protesters in Jerusalem "freaks."

"I don't know the kid, but I've known the father for more than 50 years," Barak said of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. "He doesn't laugh about freaks. He's afraid and sweating. He's not a strong man, he's a weak man who does nonsense, as his son already proved."

"He understands that the end is near," Barak added. "It's crazy but it's true: In Balfour, there are two people who send themselves death threats - and believe them. Murder won't happen. But eviction from Balfour will."

The Prime Minister's Residence is located on Jerusalem's Balfour Street.

On Monday night, Yair Netanyahu raised a storm after calling leftist protesters "freaks" in a live broadcast.

"The truth is that this makes him laugh, you know, he sees the sights that everyone sees, about these freaks and all the.... in the protests. It makes him laugh, it's like a form of entertainment," Yair Netanyahu told Galei Yisrael.