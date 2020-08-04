White supremacist wreaks havoc at Florida restaurant

'The Aryan nation will rule the world.' Half-naked 36-year-old neo-Nazi assaults restaurant workers while shouting white supremacist slogans

A partially undressed white supremacist man was arrested at a restaurant in Florida last week Friday, according to local media outlets.

The man, who has been identified as Nicholas Arnold Schock, a 36-year-old resident of Wachula in central Florida, entered Pop’s Sunset Grill in Venice, Florida last Friday, and immediately drew attention from staff and diners for his erratic behavior and white supremacist tattoos.

Schock, who entered the establishment shirtless – revealing a number of neo-Nazi tattoos, including swastika tattoos – shouted at staff members, declaring himself a white supremacist.

“I’m a white supremacist,” Schock said. “The Aryan nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos will be my closest relatives, I promise you,” the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

Schock started to remove his shorts, prompting two men who confronted him to demand he stop.

“We have children in here,” they said, to which Schock replied “I don’t care, call Donald Trump. Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going anywhere.”

Schock later punched a female bartender, Kisha Biche, in the head, knocking her unconscious.

A group of men then subdued Schock, holding up him until police arrived on the scene to arrest him.

The local sheriff’s office reported that Schock told deputies that he has a history of mental issues.

He has been charged with battery and disturbing the peace.