Yuli Edelstein vows to cancel weekend lockdowns. 'They don't accomplish anything besides irritating the public.'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) announced Tuesday morning plans to end Israel’s weekend lockdowns.

Speaking during a visit to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon Tuesday morning, Edelstein said that the weekend lockdowns had not helped in curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will get rid of this. I think that other than bothering the public, it hasn’t accomplished anything.”

In mid-July, the government backed a plan to impose partial lockdowns every week, from Friday evening until Sunday morning.

The partial lockdowns forced the closure of most shopping centers and many other businesses, while allowing Israelis to purchase “essential needs”, including groceries and medication.

Public transportation, some tourist attractions, and restaurants were unaffected by the partial lockdown, however.

Last week, the government continued the partial lockdown, despite a recommendation that it be lifted, due to pressure from haredi ministers and Blue and White minister Izhar Shay.