Arab teen arrested for assaulting LGBT Arab youths in Jaffa

Police use footage of assault to identify one of two Arab teens who beat gay Arab youths in Jaffa, leading to suspect's arrest.

Police arrested an Arab teenager in connection with a violent assault on a pair of LGBT youths in Jaffa earlier this week.

On Saturday night, two Arab teens were filmed beating two other Arab youths – both of whom are members of the LGBT community - in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv.

A civilian on the scene intervened and managed to end the assault, but only after the victims were beaten and kicked.

On Tuesday, police announced that one of the suspects, a 16-year-old Arab resident of the central Israeli city of Lod, had been arrested.

Police used footage of the attack, which had been spread via social media networks, to identify the suspect.

He was later located and arrested by undercover agents. The suspect was transferred for interrogation.

The suspect is set to be brought before the Tel Aviv Youth Court for an extension of his arrest.

Investigators are treating the incident as a hate crime.